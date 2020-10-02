Fantastic Friday, Richard says the weekend brings changes

LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST FL SATURDAY NIGHT-SUNDAY

A dry cold front will move into the region from out of the northwest this morning bringing north wind, sunny skies and continued cool temperatures. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s for southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s for inland southeast Georgia, in upper 50s and lower 60s for northeast Florida, and in the mid to upper 60s along the coastline.

Onshore flow returns this weekend with increasing showers, storms. Locally heavy rainfall possible late Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: Cool under clearing skies. Open window weather continues! Highs in the upper 70s low 80s across northeast Florida, mid to upper 70s across southeast Georgia. Wind N 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy late, especially along our beaches.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with increasing rain chances along our coastal zones, south of I-10. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clouds will increase late with scattered showers and storms developing, some locally heavy.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rainfall possible along our coastal zones across northeast Florida.

7am 60

8am 62

10am 70

11am 74

12pm 76

3pm 79

5pm 78

8pm 70

10pm 68

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 7:10 pm