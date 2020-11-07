Rain to ramp up as Tropical Storm Eta heads north

Tonight we get a lull in the frequent passing showers which lasts into Sunday before heavy rain surges in on Monday. Tonight lows near 70 with breezy conditions and only a 20% chance for showers.

Sunday Tropical Storm Eta will be near the Florida Keys and our onshore winds pick up with gusts up to 35 mph near the coast. Yes brief showers return but less numerous than Saturday.

Forecast models track ETA to the Gulf. (.)

High surf advisory and coastal flood watch is in effect where 8-9′ surf along the the winds could elevate the ocean 2′ above high tide.

Monday is a Weather Authority Alert Day as moisture from Eta drops 1-2 inches in heavy tropical downpours along with gusts to 40 mph at the coast. Heavy rainfall likely along St. Johns Flagler and Putnam counties through Tuesday especially near the coast.

.

Winds and frequency of showers decrease late Tuesday and into Veterans Day as Eta weakens in the SW Gulf.

November’s unusual above average temperatures in the 80s will continue through the week.