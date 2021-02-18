Jacksonville ties previous 2019 record for heat Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We hit 86° today at the airport, tying the previous record for this day in 2019. Our feels like temperature peaked at 89°, which is the second highest on record for the month of February. The all-time highest heat index, or feels like temperature, was 92° on February 13th, 2020.

At Craig Airfield, we hit 87° Thursday, which also ties the daily high temperature record from 2019. That also ties the all-time high temperature record for the month of February for this site.

The cold front pushing our way Friday will cool us right back down. You can read what to expect here.