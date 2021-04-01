Going down, the roller coaster is about to take a dip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The roller coaster of weather we are on will gain downside momentum, as our record tying high temperature on Wednesday will be a distant memory by Friday morning.

A cold front is pushing scattered overnight showers into Jacksonville. These will be light and not amount to much.

Winds will slowly shift from a warm southerly breeze to a stiff northerly breeze before sunrise on Thursday.

After one final shower before 7 a.m., expect wall to wall blue skies and breezy - chilly conditions. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and they never really warm up. Thursday’s highs will be in the 60s.

And that’s it!

By Friday and Saturday mornings, inland temperatures will be in the 30s and beaches temperatures will be in the 40s. Afternoon highs on Friday will only be in the 50s ?!?

Yep, Friday will be the equivalent of a chilly winter day.

The good news? This is most likely be the coldest we will be until November.

