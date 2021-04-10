Morning sunshine makes way for afternoon storm Saturday

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a mild and dry start this morning with lows in the mid to low 60s.

Our day will start off with a mix of sun and clouds before our storm chances increase mid afternoon/early evening. A boundary will sink into the southeast leaving those closest to the I-75 corridor with the best chance for thunderstorms starting after 3pm. Those storms will then sink south and make their way to the I-95 corridor by 6pm-9pm. These storms will be capable of producing gusty/damaging winds, heavy rainfall and we can’t rule out the chance for an isolated tornado.

Storm Impacts Saturday (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 80s.

Rain chances will follow us into Sunday late morning/afternoon with a better chance to see more widespread heavy rainfall. Models are still uncertain but right now those north of the I-10 corridor could see 0.5″-1.0″ of rainfall where those south of I-10 could see 1″-3″. These totals will become more clear over the next 12 hrs. Long story short we will see rain Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon highs Sunday will sit in the upper 70s low 80s.

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the low 80s.