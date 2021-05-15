Weekend weather update including High Rip Current Risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sometimes our weather comes together perfectly for the weekend, that was sooo... last weekend. Yep, Mother’s Day weekend was amazing. Super sunny, dry, cool and only light winds.

Not so much this weekend.

Sure, we will have sunny skies, dry conditions but we will continue to see strong winds and large surf at area beaches. This will allow for a high rip current risk.If you are heading there, make sure you keep your children close to the shore and near lifeguard stands. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s (chilly) inland and around 65° at area beaches. Daytime highs will be in the 70s, which sounds perfect, but for folks heading to the beach, it’s actually a little chilly. Might want to grab a sweatshirt and pants to stay warm.

Here’s a detailed look at the beach issues this weekend.

Boaters beware! Small Craft Advisories are up for large seas 5-7′ feet and offshore winds to 35 mph. And wherever you are going to be, you will need a lot of sunscreen. The UV Index will be in the very high range, the next level up is extreme.

Sunday will be similar, maybe a little milder and a little less wind.

Want to see the two nearby rocket launches and the artificial aurora borealis? Go here!

Enjoy but be safe.