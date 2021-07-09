Trying to dry out for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed it, Exact Track 4D showed the Debris Ball associated with the tornado touchdowns yesterday Live on-air while it was happening.

Tonight at Ten we will be showing more on the damage from the tornadoes.

This evening new storms have developed near Waycross, Georgia. These will continue to slide towards the coast. Tonight’s lows will remain tropically steamy, lows around 73°.

Early Friday there will be a few sunrise showers, but more typical to July, the bulk of the storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Friday’s high should reach 90° as southwesterly winds push heat across the state, making areas along I-95 the warmest.

Saturday and Sunday hold the hope for a decent beach weekend, with lots of sunshine, very warm temperatures, a weak afternoon sea breeze to cool beachgoers. Highs both days will again be near 90°.

Thunderstorms should be somewhat more isolated both afternoons.

Next week, deep tropical moisture returns and with it a bigger chance of heavy downpours.