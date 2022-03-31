Tornado watch in effect for several NE Florida, SE Georgia counties

A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida and Brantley, Charlton, Pierce and Ware counties in Georgia.

A tornado warning was issued for Pierce and Ware counties in Georgia until 1:15 p.m. but has expired.

LIVE RADAR: Exact Track 4D tracks storms rolling into area triggering Weather Alert Day

Thursday is a Weather Authority Alert Day from noon to 4 p.m. as a line of severe storms makes its way from Pandhandle to Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

Ad

In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that two were killed and two injured when a tornado touched down in the western Panhandle.