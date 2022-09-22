Just a day away from the cooling effects of Autumn

Today will warm into the low 90s with dry and mostly sunny skies.

The heat will bake us one last day before a front swings through with cooling changes Friday.

Fall arrives at 9:03 tonight and you will feel the change with morning temps in the upper 60s with highs Friday in the low 80s under partly cloudy and breezy conditions.

Swells from Fiona are causing high rip currents today and waves stay rough through Saturday.

.

Saturday morning will have a noticeable cool down with temps in the upper 50s inland Georgia and mid 60s interior NE FL.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we may need to watch for a developing tropical system moving into the Gulf.