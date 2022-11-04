A fantastic Friday kicks off your weekend

A little cooler this morning with patchy fog and haze. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an increasing northeasterly flow. The onshore wind could bring a few showers to our coastal counties. Seasonal temperatures today will give way to warmer weekend temperatures with coastal showers.

Friday: Patchy fog under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s with a few 70s near the River and the Atlantic. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a coastal shower, 10-20 percent. Wind NE 10 - 15 mph with stronger gusts. Patchy fog forms overnight.

Saturday: Breezy and warmer with coastal county showers, 10-20 percent. Mostly clear with patchy fog early. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy with a few showers and afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind ESE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Above average temperatures continue Sunday with very windy and at times wet conditions next week. Don’t forget to set your clocks back.

7am 59

8am 61

9am 65

10am 68

11am 72

12pm 75

3pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:43 am

Sunset: 6:37 pm