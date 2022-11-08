Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties.

The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use areas, throughout its 18-county region beginning Wednesday. Nov. 9. Please check the District’s website for the latest on land re-openings at https://www.sjrwmd.com/lands/recreation/announcements/.

Duval County

Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday.

Curry said he knows everyone looks forward to the Veterans Day Parade every year, but it’s being canceled, along with the breakfast on Friday, “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We cannot risk the safety of our veterans and our citizens,” Curry said.

The Jacksonville Fair also confirmed to city officials it will be closed Thursday and will reopen at 3 p.m. on Friday because of the storm.

Nova Southeastern University’s Jacksonville campus will close by the end of business Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. You can get more information on NSU’s Hurricane Website at nova.edu/hurricane.

The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens announced it will be closed beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 and anticipates reopening on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The museum will remain open through its regular business hours on Tuesday, Nov. 8, including free admission during extended hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a part of the Free Tuesdays program.

The Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve is closing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. The Kingsley Plantation will close on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. You can find updates on the Timucuan Preserve at nps.gov/timu.

St. Johns County

Due to the storm’s projected timeline, according to the St. Johns County School District, schools will remain open Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a regular early dismissal. Extended day services will operate as usual. There will be no afterschool activities, events, or athletics. All schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. The district reminded students’ families that Friday, Nov. 11, is a holiday honoring Veterans Day.

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11.

FEMA will temporarily close the Disaster Recovery Center in St. Johns County, located at the Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, from Wednesday, Nov. 9-Friday, Nov. 11. The DRC will be inspected on Saturday, Nov. 12, and reopen once it is determined safe.

Beach driving is also restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be CLOSED starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Nicole. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side of caution and focus on visitor, volunteer, and staff safety by this preemptive closure. Both Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas will remain closed until further notice. For updates, please check park websites at www.nps.gov/casa and www.nps.gov/foma.

Flagler County

FEMA is also closing the temporary Disaster Recovery Center at the Flagler County Fairgrounds from Wednesday, Nov. 9-Friday, Nov. 11, in preparation for the storm.

Flagler County Parks and Recreation is closing all its dune walkovers and beach access points – effective immediately – for safety reasons for the duration of Nicole.

“We kindly ask for everyone to please stay clear of these access areas until they reopen them after the storm,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “We want everyone to be safe, and there are definitely going to be stronger winds and higher surf than what we are used to experiencing.”

Officials have urged residents and businesses to prepare for tropical-storm-like impacts, including topping off emergency kits and having a destination in mind to go if evacuations are called for.

Those on the barrier island – from the Volusia County line to the St. John’s County line – should be prepared to evacuate as early as Wednesday morning.

“At this time, it is expected that Flagler County will see conditions similar to what we saw with Hurricane Ian, to include coastal flooding and power outages but with less rainfall and therefore less inland flooding,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “If we call for evacuations, we will open a shelter.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced Tuesday that schools in the district will have an early release Wednesday, Nov. 9. Classes and all campus or district activities for Thursday, Nov. 10, are canceled. Friday, Nov. 11, remains a holiday in observance of Veterans Day.

Clay County

The Veterans Day at Camp Blanding event this Friday has been canceled due to the impending tropical activity in the area.

At this time there are no plans to reschedule the event.

Residents should evaluate their readiness for tropical activity and prepare their families and property now, in the event the county experiences high winds, heavy rain, and storm surge.

Due to Nicole, Clay County District Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Friday, Nov. 11, is a planned holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will be closed.

Putnam County

St. Johns River State College in Palatka will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. Additional operation hours include:

Thrasher-Horne Center will remain open for regular business operations on Nov. 10.

The College will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

SJR State libraries will be open on Sunday, Nov. 13.

All schools in Putnam County will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled at the end of the school day, Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Friday, Nov. 11 is a scheduled holiday for Veterans Day.

The district expects to have all schools open for students on Monday, Nov. 14.

The following shelters will be open for the community beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday:

Ochwilla Elementary School

Kelley Smith Elementary School

Browning-Pearce Elementary School

Middleton-Burney Elementary School.

Please follow Putnam County Emergency Management for ongoing information about the storm and shelters at: EOC.Putnam-fl.com.

Alachua County

Due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, the Veterans Day Celebration scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, is canceled. The annual celebration occurs at Veterans Memorial Park at 7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville.

The cancelation does not affect other Veterans Day events in the community.

For more information, contact Alachua County Veteran Services Director Kim Davis at 352-264-6740 or kdavis@alachuacounty.us.

Due to the potential for high winds, power outages and other effects of Nicole, Alachua County Public Schools announced that schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, but will be open Wednesday, Nov. 9. Schools/offices are closed Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and will reopen Monday, Nov. 14

Georgia

In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.

The park will remain closed through at least Friday, Nov. 11. After the storm has passed, damage assessments will occur and a re-opening date will be established when the park is deemed safe for visitation.

In Glynn County, Fort Frederica National Monument will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The park will remain closed through at least Friday, Nov. 11. After the storm has passed, damage assessments will occur, and a re-opening date will be established once the park is deemed safe for visitation.

