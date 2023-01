Temperatures drop below freezing again into Monday morning

Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s.

A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday.

A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday.

Monday morning begins with temperatures in the low 30s to upper 20s.

Monday afternoon temperatures peak at in the low 60s.

Fog is possible beginning on Tuesday through Sunday.

Rain chances increase Thursday through Saturday.