Severe thunderstorm warning has expired, storms continue to develop

As storms begin to develop near I-10 and I-75, those same storms are growing, while heading east, which could include at times heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts around 30 MPH and above.

OVERALL FORECAST

Saturday temperatures will drop to the mid 60s for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida by midnight, with winds in the teens and partly cloudy skies.

Rain ends in the late evening.

Sunday morning begins in the upper 50s with winds between 5-10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies and no rain.