A beautiful day outdoors turns stormy for the afternoon

Isolated thunderstorms begin in the late afternoon through early evening. Anticipate rain between 4 pm and 8 pm.
Rain chances are between 20-50 percent.
By midnight temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with a light wind from the southeast and mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the low 70s with a light wind and mostly cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances return for the morning through the evening at 30-50 percent.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 90s with a wind around 5 miles per hour from the south and mostly cloudy skies.
A moderate rip current remains in effect for the weekend.