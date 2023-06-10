A beautiful day outdoors turns stormy for the afternoon

Isolated thunderstorms begin in the late afternoon through early evening. Anticipate rain between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Rain chances are between 20-50 percent.

By midnight temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with a light wind from the southeast and mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the low 70s with a light wind and mostly cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances return for the morning through the evening at 30-50 percent.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 90s with a wind around 5 miles per hour from the south and mostly cloudy skies.

A moderate rip current remains in effect for the weekend.

Exact Track4D shows storms begin to develop along I-75, I-10 and I-95 (WJXT TV 4)

Futurecast shows isolated storms in the afternoon (WJXT TV)