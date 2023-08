Hey friends!

Happy Friday EVE! I am tracking the Tropics with Tropical Storm Franklin, and 2 more potential disturbances that have chances of development in the coming days.

Temperature wise, our high today is 92 degrees, with heat index temperatures in the double digits for most of you, but triple digits (up to 105) for a few areas.

The rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 90′s, with rain chances increasing this weekend.