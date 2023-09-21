Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 Develops Offshore

At 2:00 p.m., the disturbance was centered near latitude 29.0 North, longitude 75.9 West. The system is moving toward the north near 9 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through early Friday. A north-northwestward to northward motion is forecast by late Friday and that motion should continue into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina within the warning area Friday night and early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or two and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm as it approaches the coast of North Carolina.

Regardless of whether the system become a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 60 percent and the formation chance through the next 7 days is 60 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1012 mb or 29.89 inches.