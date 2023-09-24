Nice morning but quickly becoming hot

Another fall like morning across the region with temperatures in the upper 50s inland and mid 60s near the coast. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the upper 80s to 90s so a HOT afternoon in store.

Monday: Spotty showers possible across our southern locations Monday morning. Most of us stay dry with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s.

In the afternoon, scattered rain showers become widespread into Monday evening across our coastal locations.

TROPICS: Philippe become the 17 named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it is no threat to land as it goes out into the open waters of the Atlantic. Ophelia continues to bring gusty winds and rainfall to the northeast, but it is on its way out!