72º
Join Insider

Weather

Nice morning but quickly becoming hot

Rain chances return Monday

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Tags: forecast, weather, georgia, florida
game

Another fall like morning across the region with temperatures in the upper 50s inland and mid 60s near the coast. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the upper 80s to 90s so a HOT afternoon in store.

Monday: Spotty showers possible across our southern locations Monday morning. Most of us stay dry with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s.

In the afternoon, scattered rain showers become widespread into Monday evening across our coastal locations.

TROPICS: Philippe become the 17 named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it is no threat to land as it goes out into the open waters of the Atlantic. Ophelia continues to bring gusty winds and rainfall to the northeast, but it is on its way out!

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish. Erica is a native Texan, growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the heart of severe weather, which sparked her passion for meteorology at a young age.

email