Drier with isolated rain chances to the south

Temperatures this morning are muggy in the upper 60s to low to mid 70 near the coast. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s region wide with mostly cloudy then turning partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Some early morning showers continue across Flagler and Putnam counties, but conditions will be clearing out throughout the day with isolated storm chances in our southern counties along I-95.

Tomorrow early morning showers are possible across Flagler, Putnam and St. John’s County with isolated storm chances throughout the day but another day where most of us will stay dry with more dry air in the region and that also means less cloud coverage for Monday.

Gusty NE winds or onshore flow will continue throughout the week with gusts up to 30 mph leading to dangerous conditions along our coastal areas.

The coastal flood warning has been extended through Tuesday where high rip currents and dangerous surf continues to be possible.

Sunrise 7:20 AM

Sunset 7:13 PM