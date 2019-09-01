Category 5 Dorian 'heading with all its fury toward Grand Bahama'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dorian became the strongest hurricane in modern records to pummel the northwestern Bahamas when its maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph Sunday afternoon as it made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The storm is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

A 2 p.m. advisory from the NHC said the eye of the catastrophic Category 5 hurricane was over the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas and the storm was "heading with all its fury toward Grand Bahama."

Dorian was 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, moving west at 7 mph. The minimum central pressure remained at 911 mb, and wind gusts in the monster Category 5 storm were topping out at 220 mph.

Catastrophic storm surge of 18-23 feet will affect the Abaco Islands during the next several hours. Residents were urged to seek elevated shelter immediately to protect their lives.

Catastrophic Storm Surge of 18 to 23 feet from #Dorian will affect the Abaco Islands during the next several hours. SEEK ELEVATED SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! Take action now to protect your life! https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

They were also urging residents not to venture into the eye if it passes over their location.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Zones A & B in St. Johns County, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residential structures in Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Dorian's eyewall hit the northwestern Bahamas with devastating winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall, the NHC said.

Conditions will only get worse in the northern Bahamas as the now Category 5 storm stalls over the Bahamas area -- with current models forecasting that it could stay for 24 hours or longer -- giving it plenty of time to rain down over the islands, according to CNN Meteorologist Rob Shackelford.

The hovering storm is predicted to bring storm surge that will raise water levels 15-20 feet above normal levels and bring rainfall totals in excess of 20 inches, Shackelford said.

And while the Bahamas are hit hard by Dorian, the question of when (or if) the storm will hit the US mainland remains.

Despite increasing agreement in the forecast models that Dorian will turn north before making landfall in Florida this week, the predicted track still brings the "extremely dangerous" hurricane frighteningly close to the coast before it makes that turn.

A hurricane watch was issued for the east of Florida from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County line. That will likely be upgraded to a hurricane warning by Monday and spread north up the coast.

A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County line. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Lake Okeechobee.

The forecast path of the storm shows Dorian staying just offshore of Florida's East Coast and bring it past Jacksonville about 115 miles offshore next Wednesday around noon. That would bring tropical storm force winds to our coastal counties.

Dorian's current track is in between the paths of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Floyd (illustrated left).

The primary concerns will be wind gusts up to 65 mph at the beach, coastal flooding and erosion, flooding related to strong northerly winds, and 2-4 inches of rain in our coastal areas,

If Dorian tracked offshore of Jacksonville as the current track suggests, here would be the possible impacts:

Coastal flood advisory through the weekend for potential minor flooding during high tides.

Increasing shower chances through the weekend and into next week.

Swells from the approaching system will grow as it hears, causing potentially life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated through the weekend due to the New Moon.

If the hurricane remains along the coast, coastal flooding erosion will be likely.

Coastal areas could get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with 10 inches in some places.

The hope of dodging Dorian's fury came Friday, even as the storm ratcheted up from a menacing Category 3 hurricane to an even more dangerous Category 4. But the same news that is welcome in Florida raises the threat of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

The @HRD_AOML_NOAA Hurricane Hunters are providing valuable radar data in the inner-core of #Dorian this morning. Here's a look from the @NOAA_HurrHunter radar on the most recent trip through the center. Get the latest Dorian forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/v1eJxhmj5w — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster-relief efforts. He told reporters that "Mar-a-Lago" can handle itself" and is more worried about Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Sunday that it had activated 12-hour Alpha/Bravo shifts for about 1,400 state troopers in the eastern parts of the state. "We are here for you," FHP said.

As Dorian closed in, it upended people's Labor Day weekend plans. Major airlines began allowing travelers to change their reservations without a fee. The big cruise lines began rerouting their ships. Disney World and the other resorts in Orlando found themselves in the storm's projected path.

The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for over 400 deaths.

