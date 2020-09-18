Wilfred Forms In The Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 630 miles WSW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 40 mph Heading WNW at 17 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 32.4W, 11.9N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Wilfred was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 32.4 West. Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h) and this general motion is expected for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 11:07 Friday Morning, September 18th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:51 Friday Morning, September 18th

Land Hazards

None