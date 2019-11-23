JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of people who have been closely following the search for a Jacksonville 5-year-old girl who was reported plan to hold a vigil Saturday evening.

The gathering for Taylor Rose Williams will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Losco Park.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring candles and toys. The group hosting the vigil also plans to take donations for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Key events in the search for Taylor

On the morning of Nov. 6, Brianna Williams called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to report her daughter missing from her Ivy Street home. Volunteers and officers began searching the area for Taylor, but some Brentwood neighbors told News4Jax that they never saw a child living at the house. An Amber Alert was issued before noon and later in the day, the search extended to a Southside apartment complex where Williams used to live.

Sheriff Mike Williams said that while family members have been cooperating, Brianna Williams stopped cooperating Nov. 7. The sheriff later named Brianna Williams a person of interest in Taylor’s disappearance.

On Nov. 11, the search for Taylor extended even further, with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Urban Search and Rescue Team and JSO homicide and missing persons detectives traveling to the Demopolis area of Alabama, where her mother is from and has friends, and her hometown of Linden, Alabama.

Investigators announced on Nov. 12 that human remains had been found in a wooded area in western Alabama during the search for Taylor Rose Williams. Sheriff Williams and State Attorney Melissa Nelson said the remains are believed to be those of Taylor.

The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification of the remains found on County Road 44 off Highway 28 in Marengo County, Alabama, until forensics tests are completed, according to the Demopolis Police Department.

Soon after the remains were uncovered, News4Jax learned Brianna Williams had been hospitalized. Brianna Williams was flown Tuesday to UF Health hospital in downtown Jacksonville after a suicide attempt at NAS Jacksonville, police said. The sheriff announced Tuesday that Brianna Williams had been charged with child neglect and giving false information in the investigation into Taylor’s disappearance.

On Thursday, News4Jax learned Brianna Williams was out of the hospital and had been booked into the Duval County jail. News4Jax has confirmed she will be defended by Alan Chipperfield, who is director of the homicide unit of the Public Defender’s Office and who has defended several people in previous high-profile cases.