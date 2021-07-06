Partly Cloudy icon
Tell us your questions about Tropical Storm Elsa

What do you want to know? Let us know, and we’ll do our best to get you answers

Tracking Elsa
With Tropical Storm Elsa bearing down on Florida, The Weather Authority wants to help you get answers.

Whether you’re a lifelong Floridian or Georgian who’s used to riding out storms or someone who recently moved here, we want to hear from you.

Share your storm-specific questions with us and we’ll do our best to answer all of them.

[Don’t see the submission form? Click here to view it on a mobile browser]

