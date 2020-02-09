Celebrate National Pizza Day with these deals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and if you need another excuse besides that to order a pie, look no further.

With the help of Offers.com, we put together a list of deals to mark the occasion. Just make sure to read the details and call your local restaurant to make sure the offer is valid there before ordering.

Blaze Pizza: On Feb. 9, you’ll be able to get one free large 14-inch pizza from Blaze Pizza when you order on Postmates. Just use the code PIZZADAY at checkout on your Blaze Pizza order of $25 or more.

Domino’s: Choose two or more items from the following for $5.99: a medium two-topping pizza, breast twists, salad, marbled cookie brownie, specialty chicken, oven-baked sandwich, stuffed cheesy bread, eight-piece boneless chicken or pasta in a dish. The chain is also offering pizzas with up to three toppings for $7.99 if you order online and select carryout.

Hungry Howie’s: You can find a $5.99 National Pizza Day deal for a large one-topping pizza online.

Marco’s: On Feb. 9, get a free medium cheese pizza when you purchase any large pizza with the code BOGOCHZ. And you get a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99 when you use the code MED699. That offer is valid through Feb. 23.

Papa John’s: Get 30% off large menu priced pizzas when you use the code PIZZADAY. The code is valid on Feb. 9.

Papa Murphy’s: Get 25% off an order of $20 or more with email sign up. Get also $3 off on large or family size pizza orders when you use the code PIZZADAY. That code is valid on Feb. 9.

Pizza Hut: The chain is offering a $10 large Meat Lover’s pizza.

And if you’re looking to try someplace local to celebrate National Pizza Day, we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite restaurants around town to grab a slice.