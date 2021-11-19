New Center for Transgender Health opens on UF Health Jacksonville campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health Jacksonville has opened its new Center for Transgender Health with plans to offer gender affirmation services within a comprehensive care approach.

The announcement made on Tuesday comes during Transgender Awareness Week.

The Center offers expanded surgical services, such as gender affirmation surgery and facial feminization, with a comprehensive care approach involving primary care, psychiatry and endocrinology.

Benny K. Tan, MB, BCh, BAO (MD), medical director of the newly established Center for Transgender Health, is currently accepting new patients and is working with primary care physicians and local organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community to inform patients of these services.

“I believe offering these unique services will break down the barrier of inaccessibility for patients with gender dysphoria in our area,” Dr. Tan said. “As we diversify health care systems nationwide, it is important patients receive safe, high-quality care and providers become more aware of this growing need.”

