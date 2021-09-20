Mother wants Georgia officers who tased her nonverbal son with autism to be fired

Glynn County Police Officers, Todd Allen and Zach Hampel are seen tasing a man with autism half a dozen times. Their files show that they have not been suspended or disciplined since the incident, but the mother of the man says they did not perform their jobs properly and wants them fired.

Glynn County Police Officers, Todd Allen and Zach Hampel are seen tasing a man with autism half a dozen times. Their files show that they have not been suspended or disciplined since the incident, but the mother of the man says they did not perform their jobs properly and wants them fired.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The News4Jax I-Team has obtained the personnel files for two Glynn County deputies who tased a man with autism at least half a dozen times. It was an incident that was recorded by a body camera.

Their files show they haven’t been suspended or disciplined since the incident. They also show the officers have had strong performance reviews in the past.

But the mother of the man who was tased by officers said they didn’t do their jobs properly in this instance and she wants them fired.

The video shows Glynn County Police Officer Todd Allen using a Taser to shock Rajon Cherry after he didn’t obey commands to drop a metal object in his hand.

Officer Zach Hampel arrived as backup while Cherry, who has autism and is nonverbal, continued to ignore their commands Over the course of about 10 minutes he was tasered at least six times.

“Tortured him. You tortured him,” said mother Sherril Johnson. “I’m his voice and he’s my heart. He lives on the inside of me and I’m not going to let nobody else hurt him.”

Records show Allen is a veteran officer who has had extensive training including a one-hour course on interviews for victims, suspects or defendants with autism. Records show Hampel received training on disability awareness in 2018.

On the scene, bystanders can be heard on video screaming that Cherry had special needs, including his sister.

“He’s autistic! What are y’all doing?” one bystander can be heard saying.

“You ain’t helping!” the officer responded.

“To constantly keep tasing him and to hear those screams. I hear those screams all the time. I hear those screams all the time,” said sister Sasha Troup. “You can’t get those kind of screams out your head. I didn’t even know my brother could scream like that.”

Cherry’s family wants more training for officers dealing with people with special needs. His mother also wants someone to answer for what her son experienced.

News4Jax reached out to the Glynn County Police Department but did not get an immediate response.