I-TEAM: Carvana allowed to sell cars in Illinois again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s an update to a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the online car buying company Carvana.

A Carvana spokesperson told the I-TEAM on Friday that the suspension of the company’s license to sell cars in Illinois was lifted.

“We’re pleased to report that we’ve resumed normal service in the State of Illinois. Carvana delivered all previously purchased vehicles during this recent period as we discussed the situation with the State. We aim to continue demonstrating how our customer-centric business model is transforming the experiences and expectations of buyers and sellers of used cars,” the spokesperson said.

WTTW reported Friday that there are still restrictions for Cavana after a stay was placed on the suspension, according to the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State. WTTW said that during the stay order, which resulted from Carvana working to bring its title transactions into compliance, the company is allowed to sell cars to people in Illinois but cannot issue temporary registration permits or license plates.

The I-TEAM reported May 18 that the state of Illinois now had temporarily revoked Carvana’s license to sell cars there because of delays in processing vehicle titles and registrations. It’s the same complaint Floridians expressed to the I-TEAM in the winter when state of Florida officials threatened administrative action.

Earlier those year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles threatened to pull the company’s dealer license, FLHSMV told the I-TEAM last week that the company remains on a regular review schedule after ordering the company to no longer sell vehicles until Carvana has the vehicle’s title in its possession.