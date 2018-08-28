Lawsuit to be filed in Jacksonville Landing mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lawsuit in the wake of the Jacksonville Landing tragedy will be announced Tuesday.

Morgan & Morgan attorneys Matt Morgan, Tim Moran and James Young are scheduled to announce their intention to file suit in a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

They will be representing a victim who was shot twice during the Electronic Arts "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, attorney Matt Morgan wrote:

“…We are of the opinion this shooting could have, and should have, been prevented…”

Others have voiced the need for changes to security at these types of competitions.

According to the director of ESports Programs, Cristian Tamas, those changes should have come a long time ago.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the shooting at the Madden event. Unfortunately, this was a matter of when not if. Esport event security, in general, has been extremely poor over the years, we should've stepped it up long ago."

"Sirus the Virus," a professional gamer and well-known figure in the gaming community, echoed the call for change.

"I have been to over 100 events, from 2004-2018. From EA events to MLG events. Security is a MUST!

These top tier players are viewed by many as celebrities."

Tuesday’s announcement will take place at the offices of Morgan & Morgan.

