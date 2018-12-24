JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to get into the Christmas spirit?

Here are some of the best light displays around our area, according to News4Jax viewers. Have a light display you would like to add? Send us the location in the comments section below!

1) Girvin Road in the Blackhawk Bluff Subdivision

BEST LIGHT DISPLAY🎄🎅| Check out the incredible drive through light display located just West of Neptune Beach in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood off Girvin Road! The entire neighborhood participates and it is free! Fun for the whole family!

2) Night of Lights in St. Augustine

BEST LIGHT DISPLAY🎄☃️🎁 Nights of Lights in St. Augustine is a great place to see amazing Christmas lights! Fun for the whole family!

3) Deck The Chairs in Jacksonville Beach puts a unique twist on Christmas decorating!

BEST LIGHT DISPLAY🎄☃️🎁 Deck The Chairs in Jacksonville Beach puts a unique twist on Christmas decorating!

4) Beauclerc Rd right off of San Jose

BEST LIGHT DISPLAY🎄🎅🎁 | This walk-through light display is located on **Beauclerc Road off of San Jose Blvd** in Jacksonville! Fun for the whole family!

5) Jax Illuminations - located at the Morocco Shrine Center

HOLIDAY FUN!🎄 Looking for something fun to do this December? Check out the Drive Thru Holiday Lights at the Morocco Shrine Center! Hours are 6:00pm - 9:30pm Cost is $20 per car (up to 7 people) $35 for passenger vans Free hot chocolate & candy canes included. Jax Illuminations

6) Christmas On Crystal Springs *10580 Crystal Springs Rd - Jacksonville, Florida*

BEST LIGHT DISPLAY🎄🎅🎁 | Check out this fully choreographed light display show in Jacksonville! Christmas On Crystal Springs *10580 Crystal Springs Rd - Jacksonville, Florida*

7) 3510 Lenczyk Dr W - Jacksonville

BEST LIGHT DISPLAYS❄️🎄 | Add this house to the list! *3510 Lenczyk Dr W - Jacksonville*

8) Meadowfield Subdivision - 86147 Riverwood Dr Yulee

BEST LIGHT DISPLAYS❄️🎄 | Add this house to the list! *Meadowfield Subdivision - 86147 Riverwood Dr Yulee*

9) Christmas Lights Show on Loretto Road in Mandarin

10) This is a house in River Oaks Plantation off SR-13.

This is a house in River Oaks Plantation off SR-13.

Other December events with notable lights:

Zoo Lights: Dec. 7-9 & Dec. 14 - Jan. 5 **Closed Christmas Day**

The annual Christmas tree lighting at The Jacksonville Landing

The annual Christmas tree lighting at the Landing. The event is scheduled to happen around 8:30

THE FUN CONTINUES | Jacksonville's annual Light Parade on the St. Johns River

Jacksonville's annual Light Parade on the St. Johns River

940607 Old Nassauville Road Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Danny Crist/David Blocker Residence