Parents booked after Baker County toddler swallows morphine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The parents of a Macclenny toddler who ingested morphine pills while the father was looking after the 1-year-old are under arrest, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Paramedics were called to the child's home on Barber Road at some point Saturday after the mother returned to find the child under the influence of drugs, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 1-year-old was taken to Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital for treatment, deputies wrote in a Facebook post. The child has since been released from the hospital.

The Department of Children and Families removed the child from the home and placed him with a relative following his parents' arrests, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden told News4Jax.

"As bad as it is, this one actually turned out well because the child is safe now," Rhoden said.

Deputies learned that the toddler was left with the child's father, 29-year-old Seth Baker, while the mother, 32-year-old Chrystal Baker, partied with her boyfriend, who incidentally is the father's brother.

When the couple returned, they discovered that both Seth Baker and the 1-year-old appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The father said he believed the child ingested some morphine pills.

Seth Baker was taken into custody after deputies found him hiding in a camper in the back yard, deputies said. They said he initially fled the home to avoid arrest.

The mother's boyfriend stated that he and the child's parents are heavy drug users, deputies said. Morphine pills, methamphetamine and various pipes were found within the child's reach at the home.

Deputies later went to the hospital to serve an arrest warrant for theft on the child's mother only to find that she had run off and abandoned the child, leaving the toddler in the care of hospital staff.

Chrystal Baker was later located at the Red Roof Inn in Macclenny, where deputies said she tried once more to escape on foot. They ultimately chased her down and captured her in the motel lobby.

The child's father now faces a felony charge of child neglect causing great bodily harm. The mother, meanwhile, is charged with resisting without violence.

