EA cancels remaining Madden events after Landing shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In response to the deadly mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing during a "Madden NFL '19" regional tournament, Electronic Arts (EA) canceled its remaining events as it undergoes a safety review.

In a statement released Monday night from Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, he announced the decision to cancel three remaining Madden Classic qualifying events while the company runs a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators.

The statement read in part:

We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.

We’ve all been deeply affected by what took place in Jacksonville. This is the first time we’ve had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature.

Wilson called the shooting at the Landing a "horrific and senseless act of violence." He said teams at EA have been working nonstop looking for solutions to prevent a future incident.

Wilson said Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton both lost their lives in an "unthinkable tragedy." He offered his respects to the players and their families.

They were respected, positive and skilled competitors, the epitome of the players and personalities at the heart of our community. Their love of competition was evident through their participation in our events over the past few years. We are committed to supporting Taylor and Elijah’s families through this difficult time, and we send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, to those injured yesterday, and everyone affected.

