Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles fires 2 employees over racist remarks

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has fired two employees over racist comments, the department said Tuesday.

According to the FLHSMV, the employees recently made “hateful, racist and threatening remarks" aimed at protesters -- one on social media and the other through text messages.

The FLHSMV said immediate action was taken to terminate their employment once it learned of the statements.

“This conduct is not in any way reflective of the troopers and employees of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. The men and women of this department have been entrusted to serve and protect all residents and visitors of Florida, and this abhorrent and reprehensible conduct will not be tolerated,” the department said in a message tweeted Tuesday evening.

The termination of the employees comes as more demonstrations take place across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.