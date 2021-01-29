Florida launches vaccine pre-registration website

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the latest attempt to organize the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the state of Florida on Friday announced a new website where residents can pre-register for appointments and then be notified when they become available: myvaccine.fl.gov

The Florida Department of Health said Florida residents 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers can enter their information on that website and will be contacted when doses are available at state-run vaccination sites in their area. In Northeast Florida, the only site is currently at Regency Square in Jacksonville.

Residents “will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment,” the state said.

The health department notes, however, that vaccine supply remains limited and appointments “may not be available for several weeks in some counties.”

Jacksonville residents without internet access can still call 1-866-200-3762. to preregister.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said last week that the city vaccination sites at two senior centers had run out of first doses of the vaccine. Curry said anyone who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at one of those locations can return to the same center 21 days after for their second dose, starting Monday.

The city has reserved enough vaccines to cover those second doses.

Second doses for those who received their first dose at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. You must return to the place where you got the first dose to ensure you get the same vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) and that there is adequate supply.

If you received your first dose at Prime Osborn and your appointment card was not stamped with a time/date to return for your second dose, or you lost the information you were given about a second dose appointment, the health department automatically makes your appointment for you. You should return 28 days later on the same day and time of your first dose appointment. For example, if your appointment for your first dose was at 9 a.m. Jan. 4, you would return at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 for your second dose.

The state vaccination program is not your only option to secure an appointment. Individual counties and select Publix pharmacies are also distributing shots by appointment For information about where vaccines are available and how to sign up near you, visit our county-by-county vaccination page.