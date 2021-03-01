Florida sees 33% fewer impaired driving fatalities in 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The total number of fatalities from crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida dropped more than 33% in 2020, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

FLHSMV said last year there were 746 fatalities, a decline from the previous year due to less people driving during the pandemic.

The total number of impaired-driving crashes decreased by more than 16%, impaired-driving fatalities from crashes decreased by more than 33%, and impaired-driving injuries from crashes decreased by more than 26%, the department said.

In March, the state typically sees an increase in travel and visitors due to spring break, FLHSMV and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are leading the Never Drive Impaired campaign in partnership with state agencies and safety organizations across Florida to remind motorists that there is never an excuse to drive impaired.

“Choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have serious, life-altering consequences. You can hurt yourself. You can hurt others,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Keep our roads, loved ones, and yourself safe by pledging to Never Drive Impaired. No Excuses.

FDOT will also be supporting the campaign with impaired-driving prevention education and awareness efforts including radio PSAs, social media PSAs, billboards, and more statewide. FDOT encourages motorists to use the free Florida 511 app for real-time traffic information to plan travel this spring and throughout the year.

“Florida is the boating capital of the world; however, each year FWC officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented. Alcohol or drug use was noted as a contributor in approximately 29% of fatal accidents in 2020,” said Col. Curtis Brown, director of the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “As law enforcement, we are charged with ensuring the public operates safely on our waterways.”

Visit FLHSMV’s website for more information and resources for the Never Drive Impaired campaign. FHP will be engaging in increased enforcement of impaired driving throughout the month, and the public is encouraged to report dangerous and impaired drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).