Vaccine eligibility opens to Floridians age 60 and up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 60 and up on Monday. While the lowering of the age from 65 was expected to bring a new wave of people to state and federally-run sites and prompting more signups for shots at retail pharmacies, the lines to get vaccines continued to be short.

Florida previously had limited shots to people 65 years old and up, frontline health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters and school employees. Gov. Ron DeSantis extended eligibility starting Monday to those 60 and over.

The latest Department of Health statistics show that statewide, roughly 4,204,200 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 2,323,400 have complete their shot regiment, whether it is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna options.

Florida has more than 21.4 million residents, including 17.7 million residents who are age 16 and up and would be eligible for at least one of the vaccines if there were no age restrictions imposed by the state.

The expanded vaccine criteria comes amid the state’s Sunday report of 30 more resident deaths from the virus for a total of 32,255. In Florida, 3,699 more positive COVID-19 cases were reported to bring the total to 1,976,808.

The lowering of the age for vaccines is in addition to continuing distribution to frontline health care workers, school personnel, law enforcement and firefighters age 50 older, people of any age with a doctor’s note certifying they are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and caregivers of anyone eligible for the vaccine.

In addition to the large vaccination site run by FEMA at Gateway Mall and run by the state at Regency Square, two smaller federal vaccine sites opened Sunday at the Carver Center in Jacksonville Beach and the Oceanway Center on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Vaccine appointments are also available at most Publix and Walmart pharmacies and some Winn-Dixie, CVS and Walmart stores. Visit myvaccine.fl.gov to find a site near you.