Clay Superintendent hosts community meetings on school safety

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County Superintendent Addison Davis is hosting the a series of "Listen and Learn" community meetings to discuss school safety.



He’s inviting parents to discuss the steps the district is taking after the Parkland shooting, and how new legislation will affect the district.

"The goal of these sessions is to work collectively with parents, students, employees, and stakeholders to address concerns, answer questions, and identify strategies for creating a safe environment in all schools. I invite all stakeholders to become a part of the roundtable discussion and demonstrate our partnership for continuing to offer safe and respectful schools in Clay County," said Superintendent Davis.

Discussion Topics:

Along with his leadership team, Davis will discuss the following topics-

The district’s current response to the Parkland, Florida, incident

The district’s next steps to continue to ensure a safe learning environment for all

The impact of Senate Bill 7026 on Clay County and schools

The vision for additional safety and security measures within schools and need for additional revenue

The district’s partnerships with local law enforcement agencies

The 5 most recent arrests:

The county has been plagued with threats since the Parkland shooting.

The most recent one was 23-year-old Charles Waxler on March 12th. He is accused of leaving a threatening note on the front door of a school. He now faces felony charges.

On March 9th, police say 12-year-old Michael Matthews made a written threat in a classroom at Keystone Heights Junior - Senior High School. Matthews faces two felony charges, and a misdemeanor.

On March 7th, 15-year-old Trenton Edsall was accused of writing "I'm going to shoot the school up" in the boys restroom at the same Keystone Heights school.

On Feb 23rd, 13-year-old Rosa Toledo was arrested on two felonies and one misdemeanor count relating to a threat to the school that was posted on social media.

On that same day, hours earlier, a 15-year-old Alexandria Ashanti Summerset, a freshman at Oakleaf High School was arrested in connection with a series of social media threats about a potential shooting at the high school.

Mark your calendar:

There are seven meetings scheduled. The first three community meetings will take place at schools targeted by threats.

1. Monday March 26th at 6 p.m.

Fleming Island High School

Located in the cafeteria



2. Tuesday March 27th at 6 p.m.

Oakleaf High School

Located in the cafeteria



3. Monday, April 16th at 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School

Located in the cafeteria



More information on the five other meetings can be found here.

All parents, employees, students and community members are welcome. All meetings will be available on Facebook Live on the Clay County District Schools Facebook Page.

