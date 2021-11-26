Expect appeals soon from 3 men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Jurors on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (Pool, file)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Defense attorneys are looking to file appeals on behalf of their clients who were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in southeast Georgia.

Jurors convicted Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan of killing Arbery after they spotted him running in their coastal Glynn County neighborhood in February 2020.

Attorney Kevin Gough was very vocal about getting his client, Bryan, a fair trial and filed for multiple mistrials throughout the process.

“They still have to deal with the loss of their son. That’s a real tragedy. You can’t fix that. Roddie Bryan can’t fix that, I guess that’s not what I’m supposed to say but being a victim is very complicated,” said Gough.

The judge denied every request for mistrial and severances.

“That is going to be the basis for his appeal, more than likely is his motions for mistrial and the denial of those motions,” said attorney LaToya Williams-Shelton, who is not affiliated with the case.

Defense attorneys plan to file appeals as early as Monday.

“There were a lot of legal issues that were raised outside the presence of the jury as to what the law was in this case. There were a lot of arguments outside the presence of the jury as to what the evidence was supposed to be in this case,” said Gough.

The judge denied motions to include Arbery’s mental health records, probation status, and previous encounters with police as evidence for the jury.

Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

The state argued the three men didn’t know Arbery so the evidence was irrelevant.

Williams-Shelton said this could be another strategy in appeals.

“Basically, their argument is that information should have come in. So again, the only thing the appeals court is looking at is was the judge’s decision to deny this information from coming in proper,” she said.

Williams-Shelton said they don’t typically see victims’ psych records or criminal history brought up unless the state introduced character evidence.

The McMichaels and Bryan are also facing federal charges. A grand jury indicted them in April on hate crime charges, saying they targeted Arbery because he was black.

All three men face one count of interfering with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. We’re told this is a separate case regardless of the state trial, with jury selection scheduled for Feb. 7.

Williams-Shelton said she doesn’t think the defense has a chance with the appeals and said for the most part appellate courts side with the trial court unless there is a clear abuse of discretion.

The defendants have not been sentenced yet.