Hearing today on evidence in federal hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The three Georgia men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will be back in court Friday -- this time for a hearing ahead of their federal hate crimes trial.

A judge has already sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan to life in prison for their roles in Arbery’s death in 2020.

In the federal trial, jurors will have to decide whether Arbery’s murder was motivated by racism.

Friday’s hearing, which starts at 10 a.m., is on a motion filed by Bryan’s attorneys asking that certain evidence be excluded from the case. It does not specifically say what evidence that is. It also says the government filed a motion to prevent references to the outcome of the state murder trial.

Cameras are not permitted in federal court.

All three defendants were convicted of killing Arbery in superior court in November. Bryan was the only defendant given the chance at parole in his sentence.

The men now face hate crime charges in federal court with prosecutors saying they violated Arbery’s civil rights, unjustly pursuing and threatening him on a public street because he was Black. Evidence of racism that state prosecutors chose not to share with jurors at the murder trial last year is expected to be front and center in this trial.

Last month, ahead of the three defendants’ sentencing hearing, Arbery’s aunt was asked about the upcoming federal trial and how the family is preparing mentally and emotionally to go through it all again.

“We are actually going to be opening up things that we were trying to start healing from,” Thea Brooks said. “We will, of course, be reliving Feb. 23 (2020) all over again. But this case will be different because we will get to hear some of the things we heard in the preliminary hearing that was actually exempt from being in the actual hearing of the trial.”

During one of the earliest pretrial hearings, an investigator testified that Bryan overhead Travis McMichael utter a racial slur seconds after he shot Arbery. Just days ago, Travis McMichael’s attorneys filed a motion asking for a new trial saying state prosecutors failed to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A judge already said the jury pool for the federal trial can be expanded to included people in more than 40 Georgia counties.

Jury selection in the federal hate crimes trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. in federal court.