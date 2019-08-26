How many high-profile mass shootings in year since Landing attack?

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sometimes it feels like we can barely catch our breath after the latest "mass shooting" before the next one hits the headlines.

One year ago, the national spotlight on major gun violence was turned on Jacksonville when a gunman opened fire during a Madden tournament at The Landing, killing two men and injuring a dozen other victims before turning the gun on himself.

In the 12 months since, the U.S. has seen more than a dozen high-profile mass shootings -- the kind that bring national network reporters to a community for days and garner hashtags like #ElPasoStrong.

But those 13 high-profile cases are just a fraction of the nearly 370 violent incidents since Aug. 26 last year that fall under the strict definition of a "mass shooting," according to GunViolenceArchive.com.

Editor's Note: The information compiled below is based on published reports citing law enforcement officials and eyewitness accounts.

Cincinnati

Sept. 6: A gunman walks into the lobby of the Fifth Third Center skyscraper and fires a handgun randomly at anyone he sees. He kills three men and injures two other victims, including a woman who is shot 12 times but survives. Officers bring an end to the rampage when they shoot the gunman through a glass pane, killing him.

Aberdeen, Maryland

Sept. 20: A disgruntled employee who had been working at the Rite Aid distribution center for less than two weeks opens fire with a handgun during break time. She kills three people and wounds three others before turning the gun on herself.

Florence, South Carolina

Oct. 3: Deputies serving a search warrant connected to a sexual assault case are ambushed by a homeowner who opens fire without warning from a second-story window. He wounds three deputies, one of whom dies weeks later (funeral pictured above). Four police officers who responded for backup are also shot, one of them fatally. The shooter, a 74-year-old disabled Vietnam War marksman, later blames the shootout on PTSD. He is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Pittsburgh

Oct. 27: A gunman who had spewed anti-Semitic views on social media attacks worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 and wounding six others, including officers who responded to the scene. The gunman surrenders after being wounded by police gunfire. He is charged with federal hate crimes.

Thousand Oaks, California

Nov. 7: A Marine Corps veteran opens fire with a pistol inside the Borderline Bar & Grill on college night. Twelve people are killed and two others wounded before the gunman takes his own life. Authorities say he tossed multiple smoke grenades and waited to ambush responding officers. One officer is killed by friendly fire during the shooting.

Sebring, Florida

Jan. 23: Weeks after resigning from the Department of Corrections, a gunman takes four employees and a customer -- all women -- hostage in a SunTrust Bank and shoots them execution-style before calling 911 on himself. He eventually surrenders after a SWAT team storms the building. He faces five charges of first-degree murder and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Poway, California

April 27: A 19-year-old gunman opens fire with a rifle at the Congregation Chabad synagogue near San Diego, killing one woman and wounding three others, including a rabbi and an 8-year-old girl. The shooter surrenders and now faces dozens of counts of hate crimes.

Charlotte, North Carolina

April 30: A 22-year-old shooter with a pistol kills two students and injures four others inside a campus classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Officers disarm the gunman, who is arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Littleton, Colorado

May 7: Not long after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre, two teens open fire on STEM School Highlands Ranch, a K-12 school. One student is killed and eight others are wounded. The shooters are caught and face murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

May 31: Hours after resigning, a veteran city engineer shoots one person in a car and then enters the city's operations building, firing handguns at victims on three floors. He kills 12 people and injures four others before he is killed in a lengthy shootout with police.

Gilroy, California

July 28: A 19-year-old gunman fires a semiautomatic rifle at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three victims and wounding at least a dozen others. A 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl are among those killed. The shooter was wounded multiple times by responding officers before taking his own life.

El Paso, Texas

Aug. 3: A 21-year-old believed to hold racist, anti-Hispanic views attacks a Walmart shopping center, killing 22 and wounded another two dozen. Among those killed are a husband and wife who died shielding their infant son from the gunfire. The shooter surrenders to police and is charged with capital murder.

Dayton, Ohio

Aug. 4: A gunman with a modified high-capacity rifle fires 41 shots in less than 30 seconds in a popular nightclub district, killing nine and wounding 14 others before he is shot and killed by police. The shooter's sister is among his victims.

