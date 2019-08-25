Lessons learned, 1 year after Landing mass shooting

Jacksonville sheriff's boats secure the docks in front of Jacksonville Landing on Aug. 26, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida. A shooting rampage during a Madden 19 video game tournament at the site claimed two lives, with several others wounded,…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been a year since the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Firefighters from Station 1 were training near The Jacksonville Landing on Aug. 26, 2018. Although they didn't hear the gunfire from inside, they heard the screams that followed.

Once the firefighters heard the chaos across the street, they looked up and saw people streaming out of the front door and swarming up the road.

Police said a lone gunman opened fire during a video game tournament at Chicago Pizza inside The Landing.

Two men were killed before the shooter took his own life, and many more were injured.

Firefighters immediately sprang into action and cared for the wounded, even entering the Landing, despite training that says firefighters must wait until police can clear the building and make sure the scene is safe.

News4Jax followed up with the president of the Firefighters Association, Randy Wyse, to find out what the Jacksonville Fire Rescue and Department has learned from the experience a year later.

"JFRD continues to train for active shooter incidents and is continuing to outfit crews and ballistic protection," Wyse said. "The JFRD works with JSO (the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) and other law enforcement agencies to make sure there is a coordinated response to any incident that we all respond to. Firefighters have become more cognizant of clues and information as they respond to calls, which make them more prepared as they arrive."

