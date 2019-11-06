Search for missing 5-year-old girl extends to Jacksonville's Southside

An officer could be seen Wednesday afternoon wading in a pond on the Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing 5-year-old girl has extended from the Brentwood neighborhood to an area around an apartment complex on Jacksonville's Southside.

Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing early Wednesday morning from Brentwood. That's where the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the girl was last seen about midnight in her home on Ivy Street.

About 16 miles south of the Brentwood home, about 30 police officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department could be seen Wednesday afternoon inside the Southside Villas apartment complex on Southside Boulevard, where Taylor's family lived before moving to Ivy Street.

When asked what led them to the complex, authorities at the scene told News4Jax that they are following up on every single piece of information that they have.

JFRD members could be seen walking around a pond near the complex, while police searched a wooded area nearby. Officers were also inside the complex, interviewing residents.

The JSO dive team arrived just before 3 p.m. to the Southside scene to search small ponds in the area. Soon after, a team of officers could be seen wading in a pond next to the pool of the apartment complex. A police K-9 could also be seen about the same time around the wooded area near the complex.

Crews are now in the water, searching a pond at the Southside Villas Apartments in Connection to the search for 5 year old Taylor Williams. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/BO16BwjyNf — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) November 6, 2019

According to the Sheriff's Office, the person, who called in the report of the missing child, woke up and found the girl missing from her room at 7:22 a.m. and the back door of the home on Ivy Street unlocked. The caller's relationship to Taylor was not released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert at 9:21 a.m., and JSO Chief T.K. Waters said at a 10:30 a.m. briefing that the FDLE was upgrading to an Amber Alert for Taylor (pictured). That alert went out at 11:30 a.m. on cellphones, billboards, Florida Department of Transportation message boards and to all law enforcement officers in the state about 11:30 a.m.

Taylor is believed to be in danger because of her age, Waters said.

He said investigators are not ruling out any possibilities at this point, including that Taylor left the home on her own or was abducted.

Taylor is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants when she went to bed.

Authorities said there was no sign of foul play in the Brentwood home, and everything in the house looked normal.

SHARE: Click for printable FDLE missing child flyer

RELATED: As hours pass since 5-year-old girl is reported missing, concern grows |

Volunteers scour Brentwood neighborhood after 5-year-old disappears |

Photo gallery of search |

What qualifies for an Amber Alert?

Anyone who might have seen Taylor or might have information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.