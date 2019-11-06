Ken Jefferson: 'All hands are on deck to find this little girl'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams was last seen in her Brentwood home on Ivy Street around midnight Wednesday, and throughout the day, concern has been growing within the community after hearing the news.

"Imagine going to bed and waking up the next morning to go get your child ready for school and the child is not there," said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

Over 100 law enforcement officers in Jacksonville are searching for the missing girl, and police are asking for neighbors to help.

"There's a sense of urgency out here," Jefferson said. "Everybody is concerned. All of the neighbors, persons that are not even neighbors that are coming up, just wanting to help."

Authorities have said there was no sign of foul play in the house. Officers have been checking the homes of registered sex offenders in the area.

"You cannot leave any stone unturned," Jefferson said. "Persons, who police are knocking on their doors, when they realize what police are there for, they are anxious to help out. They are anxious to get more information. Police are handing out flyers. They're giving out additional information of how to contact them in the event they see something or hear something, or if they come across someone who knows something."

Anyone who might have seen Taylor or might know where she is should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500

