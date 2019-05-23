News

Jacksonville police make arrest in Terry Parker High shooting

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of gang involvement

By Elizabeth Campbell - Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that unfolded outside a spring football game Friday night at Terry Parker High School.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted news of the arrest late Thursday morning. Additional details were not immediately available, but the agency said updates would be forthcoming.

The shooting played out about 9 p.m. on school property just outside the fenced-in area of the football field with just four minutes remaining in the game between Terry Parker and Ribault.

The victim, identified by family as 16-year-old Raines High School student Shammon Mickens, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. At last check, he was stable.

Police do not suspect the shooting was random, saying preliminary details suggest the victim was targeted. "The possibility of gang involvement does exist," JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said.

Authorities estimated 1,000 to 1,500 people were inside the football stadium when gunfire rang out.

