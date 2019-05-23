Jacksonville police make arrest in Terry Parker High shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that unfolded outside a spring football game Friday night at Terry Parker High School.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted news of the arrest late Thursday morning. Additional details were not immediately available, but the agency said updates would be forthcoming.

#BREAKING - Arrest has been made in the @DuvalSchools Terry Parker High School football game shooting. More information forthcoming soon. https://t.co/3LydysLgJg — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 23, 2019

The shooting played out about 9 p.m. on school property just outside the fenced-in area of the football field with just four minutes remaining in the game between Terry Parker and Ribault.

The victim, identified by family as 16-year-old Raines High School student Shammon Mickens, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. At last check, he was stable.

Police do not suspect the shooting was random, saying preliminary details suggest the victim was targeted. "The possibility of gang involvement does exist," JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said.

Authorities estimated 1,000 to 1,500 people were inside the football stadium when gunfire rang out.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.