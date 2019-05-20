Mom: Bullet came within inch of Raines student's heart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of a ninth grader who was shot outside a spring football game at Terry Parker High School told News4Jax her son has a long road to recovery.

The mom identified the boy as Shammon Mickens, 16, a student at Raines High School. Police said he was shot Friday night in the parking lot of Terry Parker High.

Joseph Crumpton, whose son attends Terry Parker High, said days after the shooting, he's still in shock.

"Didn't want to believe it happened ... so close," Crumpton said.

As of Monday, investigators with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had not announced an arrest in the shooting. Shammon's mother said her son was shot in the chest, and the bullet was less than half an inch away from the teen's heart.

This shooting comes after Dr. Diana Greene implemented several changes last semester following a similar incident.

As the investigation continues, ​Terry Parker students are reacting to the violence with a positive movement of school pride, wearing their colors -- red and black.

"It's in support of what happened," Crumpton said. "It's a great idea for them to focus on what's going on in the world."

Anthony Bolds said his grandson, who attends Terry Parker High, is optimistic.

"Remain encouraged despite what goes on. This world is a good place, but there is a lot of evil that happens," Bolds said. "I always tell him (his grandson) keep on pressing on. It's not going to be easy, but you can do it."

The Sheriff's Office said Friday's shooting could be gang-related. Shammon's mother said her son is not in a gang.

Counseling services are being provided for students and staff of the high school.

