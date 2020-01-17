Person critically injured in broad-daylight shooting in Paxon neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person shot Friday morning on Third Street Circle South -- off Melson Avenue, a couple of blocks from James Weldon Johnson Middle School --- was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

Police have not released any information about the shooting, but a man told News4Jax his sister was injured in a drive-by shooting, but he was told she will survive.

A resident said this was the first shooting on the street in two years.