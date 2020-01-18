Man in 30s shot, killed on Northwest Jacksonville street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s was shot and killed in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Brooklyn Road.

JSO did not release any suspect information.

Although there have been other shootings in the area in recent days, JSO said it’s unclear if Friday’s shooting is connected to previous violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO or contact Crimestoppers.