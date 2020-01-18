Man hospitalized after shooting near apartment complex on Justina Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate a shooting reported Saturday afternoon on Justina Road.

According to Sgt. Todd Wentworth, police were called to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. He said a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg by someone who was in a red SUV.

The man was hospitalized. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The man was not identified.