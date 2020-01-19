JSO investigating 2nd reported shooting on Justina Road Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to Justina Road in Arlington for the second time Saturday night after reports of a shooting.

News4Jax reporter Maggie Lorenz arrived at the scene where officers directed her away from the scene as police began roping off the area.

She said there is a heavy police presence concentrated along two areas of the road as well as a police helicopter circling above with a spotlight.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, police responded to Justina Road after a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg and hospitalized from his injuries. JSO was searching for a red SUV in connection with that shooting.

It’s not clear if the two incidents are related and information is limited at this time. We are working to learn more will update this story as details become available.