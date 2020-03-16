Palm Coast cancels string of city events, closes some city-run facilites through April
City Hall, parks and trails will remain open for normal operations
PALM COAST, Fla. – Palm Coast has decided to cancel all city-run activities at city facilities starting Tuesday.
The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that for the next eight weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Palm Coast Community Center, Palm Coast Tennis Center, Palm Harbor Golf Club, and Palm Coast Aquatics Center will also be closed to the public through April 30, the city announced.
Canceled events for this time period include:
- Food Truck Tuesday – Tuesday, March 17
- Palm Coast Parks & Recreation Spring Break Camp – March 16-20
- All Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge activities
- Food Truck Tuesday – Tuesday, March 17
- NCCAA Youth Sports Clinic – Saturday, March 21
- Egg’Stravaganza – Saturday, April 4
- State of the City – Thursday, April 9
- Movies in the Park – Friday, April 10
- Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament – Saturday, April 18
- Food Truck Tuesday – Tuesday, April 14
- Spring Art Exhibition and Show – Wednesday, April 22
- All Palm Coast Community Center activities
- All Palm Coast Tennis Center activities
- All Palm Harbor Golf Course activities
- All Palm Coast Aquatics Center activities
- All non-essential City meetings and non-emergency visits to our fire stations will continue to be restricted during this time period.
The Community Center will be open with reduced staffing for voting in the Florida Primary on Tuesday. The Community Center will be closed all other days.
City Hall along with parks and trails will remain open for normal operations.
The City of Palm Coast will evaluate scheduled events extending beyond April at a later time.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.