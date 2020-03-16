Palm Coast cancels string of city events, closes some city-run facilites through April

PALM COAST, Fla. – Palm Coast has decided to cancel all city-run activities at city facilities starting Tuesday.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that for the next eight weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Palm Coast Community Center, Palm Coast Tennis Center, Palm Harbor Golf Club, and Palm Coast Aquatics Center will also be closed to the public through April 30, the city announced.

Canceled events for this time period include:

Food Truck Tuesday – Tuesday, March 17

Palm Coast Parks & Recreation Spring Break Camp – March 16-20

All Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge activities

NCCAA Youth Sports Clinic – Saturday, March 21

Egg’Stravaganza – Saturday, April 4

State of the City – Thursday, April 9

Movies in the Park – Friday, April 10

Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament – Saturday, April 18

Food Truck Tuesday – Tuesday, April 14

Spring Art Exhibition and Show – Wednesday, April 22

All Palm Coast Community Center activities

All Palm Coast Tennis Center activities

All Palm Harbor Golf Course activities

All Palm Coast Aquatics Center activities

All non-essential City meetings and non-emergency visits to our fire stations will continue to be restricted during this time period.

The Community Center will be open with reduced staffing for voting in the Florida Primary on Tuesday. The Community Center will be closed all other days.

City Hall along with parks and trails will remain open for normal operations.

The City of Palm Coast will evaluate scheduled events extending beyond April at a later time.