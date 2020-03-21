Florida’s COVID-19 cases up to 658; 2nd death reported in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Reported positive cases of the coronavirus in Northeast Florida have reached 56, and a second death has been reported in Duval County, according to a new release of data Saturday afternoon from the Florida Department of Health.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 658. There have now been 12 reported deaths in Florida due to the virus. The most recent death in Duval County was said to be an 88-year-old man

Of the total number of cases, 603 Florida residents have tested positive, while 55 non-Florida residents have tested positive. A total of 1,049 were being monitored.

County-by-county

Of the Duval County cases, 14 are men and five are women. The state has classified at least three of those cases as travel-related, eight as not being linked to travel and seven as having unknown origins. So far, 187 people there have tested negative, while 35 tests results are still pending.

At least 10 of Alachua County’s cases, which are made up of 13 women and five men, are related to travel. Six cases are not considered travel-related, and the source of five cases remain unknown. At least 361 people have tested negative and 28 results are outstanding.

St. Johns County’s eight cases are divided among four men and four women, three of which are travel-related. Data show 140 people have tested negative for the virus and results for 23 people are pending.

Of Clay County’s five cases, which are comprised of three men and two women, four are not travel-related while the fifth is a travel-related case. The county has reported 47 negative tests and five test results are up in the air.

One patient, a woman, was reported in Baker County. The case was not-travel related. Seven people in the county have tested negative for the virus, with two tests pending.

The lone patient in Nassau County is a man whose case is classified currently as being travel-related. Fourteen people there have tested negative for COVID-19 and results for two more are pending.

According to the latest data, there is one male patient in Putnam County, which was a travel-related case. There have been 34 negative tests, and three were pending.