Beachgoers pack Mickler’s Landing as St. Johns County beaches remain open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In St. Johns County, 42 miles of beaches remained open Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Duval County’s beaches have been closed since 5 p.m. Friday. The City of Fernandina Beach closed its beaches at 5 p.m. Saturday until further notice. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the county’s beaches closed at 6 a.m. Sunday.

But in St. Johns County, the parking lot outside of Mickler’s Landing was packed on Sunday, to the point where cars were also parked on the side of Ponte Vedra Boulevard. The beach itself was just as lively.

Susan McCaw, who lives in St. Johns County, said she is thrilled the beaches there are open.

“Hopefully, they will practice social distancing so we can keep St. Johns County beaches open,” McCaw said. " I am just staying my distance. I feel like you take all the precautions, you should be fine."

Duval County resident Dan Goodman was protesting the closure of the beaches in Duval and Nassau counties.

“I do teach biology," Goodman said. "It doesn’t make sense to me, biologically. If someone can explain it to me, why the beach should be closed, but I think it is counterproductive. I think it is going to make an already tense situation worse. "

Others agreed.

“If you’re going to close a beach, you have to close them all,” said Ponte Vedra Beach resident Eddie Lively.

“If one town over, you’re going to have one open beach and one closed beach, you’re going to get a large population that is going to move down there -- kind of counteract the whole reason for closing this beach. It doesn’t make any sense,” said Duval County resident Jack Glazer.

St. Johns County resident Dr. Melinda Greenfield is a local dermatologist.

“I feel like by making a statement and shutting my practice down I am preaching. I am doing what I am preaching -- stay home, do not come in. It’s not even OK to come in and get your skin cancer cut off. If it’s not OK to come in and get your skin cancer cut off, it’s not ok to congregate anywhere,” Greenfield said.

She said she would like to see all Florida beaches closed.

“If the virus didn’t thrive in warm climates, it would be dead in Florida. It would be dead in the other hemisphere where it is coming off their summer,” she said.